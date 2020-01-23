Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team in loss
Fox scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-9 FT) and added three rebounds, three steals and three blocks in Wednesday's 127-106 loss to Detroit.
Fox bounced back in the points column, perhaps because he focused on more short-range shots as he only attempted two from beyond the arc. The three assists were his lowest total over his last 12 games.
