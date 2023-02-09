Fox ended Wednesday's 130-128 win over the Rockets with 31 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Fox really found his stroke in the second half, going 7-of-12 from the field for 19 points while adding eight assists and two steals. He finished the night with 31 points and 11 dimes, both of which led the team, while also knocking down nine of 10 free-throw attempts. The point guard has now scored 30 or more points in three of his last four contests and is averaging 8.2 assists per game over that stretch.