Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team in scoring with 17 points in loss
Fox tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 loss to the Jazz.
Fox was a bright spot in the loss on Saturday, but Fox suffers from the same ailment that has been hampering fantasy production for Kings players since the All-Star break. The Kings have a tendency to sub in players so frequently, few if any players see 30 minutes. Fox experiences this less than the rest of the starting five, but he definitely fell victim to it on Saturday.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Efficient over 27 minutes in defeat•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Solid in return to action•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Upgraded to probable Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable Saturday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...