Fox tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 loss to the Jazz.

Fox was a bright spot in the loss on Saturday, but Fox suffers from the same ailment that has been hampering fantasy production for Kings players since the All-Star break. The Kings have a tendency to sub in players so frequently, few if any players see 30 minutes. Fox experiences this less than the rest of the starting five, but he definitely fell victim to it on Saturday.