Fox posted 26 points (8-15 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and one blocked shot in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Spurs.

While his output in ancillary categories left a bit to be desired, Fox had an excellent shooting night, draining all sic of his 3-point attempts and a perfect score from the charity stripe. The rookie is now the point guard to own in Sacramento as the Kings organization is going to hand responsibilities over to their younger players moving forward. George Hill has already been singled out as one of the players who will be on the outside looking in, Fantasy players should take notice and take appropriate action if Fox happens to be available and/or George Hill is on your roster.