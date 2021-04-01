Fox registered 20 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs.

The 23-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in 37 out of 47 games this season. Before Wednesday's game, Fox was averaging 34.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 61.7 percent from the field. He's averaging career highs in points, assists and three-pointers in his fourth year in the NBA. He should continue hovering between 35-40 minutes a game the rest of the way for a Kings team fighting for a playoff spot.