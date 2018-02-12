Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team with 23 points in loss
Fox finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 loss to Minnesota.
Fox played well again Sunday, putting up 23 points with some efficient shooting. As with many rookie point-guards, the field-goal percentage can quite often be a glaring weakness to his game but he was locked in here, connecting on 50 percent of his shots. While his assists were down, he made up for it with three steals. He is going to be the starter as long as he avoids injury and given his opportunity and upside, should probably be owned in all leagues.
