Fox had 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 116-96 loss to the Spurs.

Fox has scored 20 or more points in nine of 11 games this season, and while he's converting 47.3 percent of his shots, his three-point conversion rate of 28.2 percent leaves a bit to be desired. He's also underperforming with an average of 4.7 assists.