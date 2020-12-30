Fox tallied 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block in a win over Denver on Tuesday.

After being held to 12 points by Phoenix on Sunday, Fox bounced back with an efficient effort from the field and tied his season high with 24 points. The nine assists were also the most so far this season for Fox, and he picked up another block -- his fourth in four games -- to boot. The former Kentucky Wildcat leads Sacramento with 20.3 points per game this season.