Fox tallied 25 points (9-21 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Warriors.

Fox mildly struggled with his shot during Wednesday's loss, but Fox is in the top echelon of point guards in the league and should be an early-round guard target in all draft formats. Head coach Mike Brown is tinkering with the lineup in the preseason, but Kevin Huerter is still the odds-on favorite to line up alongside Fox in the backcourt.