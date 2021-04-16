Fox compiled 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's 122-114 loss to the Suns.

Fox is not to blame for the Kings' nine-game skid, as he's averaged 27.3 points, 6.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals during the cold snap. Rather, it's a less-than-stellar defense that's yielding too many points, which was the primary culprit in Thursday's loss.