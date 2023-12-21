Fox produced 29 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 loss to Boston.

Fox had a great outing but was unable to get the team to victory on his 26th birthday. Fox was the only bright spot for the Kings, as the rest of the starting five couldn't score, and the bench scored just 35 points in the blowout. That total would have been much lower had the Kings not emptied the bench in the final quarter. Fox will hope for more help from his supporting cast Friday against the Suns.