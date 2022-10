Fox posted 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to Golden State.

Fox posted a season-low scoring mark but still had a solid all-around outing Sunday with a double-double performance. Fox led the team in field goals made and assists, now averaging 31.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds in three contests.