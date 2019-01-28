Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads way with 21 points Sunday
Fox totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Clippers.
Fox didn't see much help from his teammates on the offensive end Sunday, although he had his own issues with four turnovers to his name. Fox has still scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and is one of the promising young talents in the game.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Removed from injury report•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable vs. Toronto•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fills the boxscore in victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Sets new season high in steals•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....