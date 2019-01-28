Fox totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Clippers.

Fox didn't see much help from his teammates on the offensive end Sunday, although he had his own issues with four turnovers to his name. Fox has still scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and is one of the promising young talents in the game.