Fox posted 28 points (10-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Fox could've shot better from the field in this one, bu the still managed to lead Sacramento with 28 points. He also finished second in assists behind Domantas Sobonis, who dished out 11 dimes. Fox continues to post solid production across the board as the regular season winds down, and he's averaging 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his last 10 contests.