Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leaves game with back injury
Fox will not return to Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers due to a bruised lower back, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox played just nine minutes in the first half of Sunday's contest before exiting, and it's likely the Kings are remaining cautious with their first-round pick. With the Kings playing a back-to-back set to start the week, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team elects to rest Fox in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
