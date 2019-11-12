Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Likely out until at least December
Fox was diagnosed Monday with a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox suffered the injury during Monday's practice, and further testing has confirmed that he suffered what was apparently a severe sprain. It's worth noting that the report only indicates that Fox will be re-evaluated after 3-to-4 weeks, which implies he'll likely miss some additional time beyond that period. While Fox recovers, Cory Joseph should get the first crack at handling the starting job at point guard, and Yogi Ferrell should enter the rotation as the No. 2 option at the position. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield should benefit from spikes in usage while Fox is on the mend.
