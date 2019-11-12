Fox is expected to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks due to a left ankle sprain, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox suffered the injury during Monday's practice, and further testing has confirmed that he sprained his ankle. While Fox recovers, expect Cory Joseph and Yogi Ferrell to see a sizeable increase in playing time, though the team has yet to reveal who will start at point guard for the foreseeable future.