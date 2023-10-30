Fox has been diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain and will likely miss some time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Fox had to be helped off the court following Sunday's overtime win over the Lakers following a dominant performance in which he tallied 37 points, eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes. While he's avoided a significant injury, he's expected to miss some time. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk and Jaylen Nowell should see increased work in his absence.