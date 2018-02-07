Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Limited at practice Wednesday
Fox (ankle) was limited to non-contact drills during Wednesday's practice, James Hamm of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox was forced from Monday's game against the Bulls after suffering a sprained left ankle. A subsequent X-ray came back negative and he was able to go through non-contact portions of practice Wednesday, so it clearly wasn't anything overly serious. For now, it appears Fox has a chance of being cleared for Friday's matchup with the Pistons, though another update will likely be provided once he's had the chance to test out the ankle during the team's morning shootaround earlier that day. Consider him questionable until additional word is provided.
