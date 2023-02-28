Fox (wrist) participated in the non-contact portion of the Kings' morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox is dealing with left wrist soreness, so the injury to his dominant hand may warrant the Kings to proceed with extra caution. If the dynamic point guard is sidelined, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk would be candidates for increased run, but Sacramento would likely turn to Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray to lead the offense.