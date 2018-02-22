Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Listed as questionable for Thursday
Fox is listed a probable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to conjunctivitis, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conjunctivitis is simply the medical term for pink eye. Fox apparently picked up the issue sometime after appearing in last week's Rising Stars game. His status should clear up following Thursday morning's shootaround; if he's unable to play, look for Frank Mason (heel) and Garrett Temple to see some increased run.
