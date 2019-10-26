Fox (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Jazz, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

The good news is that Fox, who suffered a hip injury in Friday's loss to Portland, hasn't been ruled out Saturday, indicating that the injury isn't overly serious. That said, there's still a chance that he'll be held out, which could boost Cory Joseph or Yogi Ferell into a starting role.