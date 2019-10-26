Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Listed as questionable Saturday
Fox (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Jazz, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
The good news is that Fox, who suffered a hip injury in Friday's loss to Portland, hasn't been ruled out Saturday, indicating that the injury isn't overly serious. That said, there's still a chance that he'll be held out, which could boost Cory Joseph or Yogi Ferell into a starting role.
