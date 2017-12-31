Fox (quad) has been listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Fox is only a week into his expected absence of two weeks, so the Kings listing him as doubtful instead of out means that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from a bruised quad. Even so, the Kings' odds of contending this season remain weak, leaving hardly any incentive to rush back the rookie before he's fully healthy.

