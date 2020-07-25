Fox (ankle) had seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's 131-123 loss to the Bucks.

Fox had been dealing with an ankle injury but has apparently recovered ahead of schedule. He has stated his intention to play in the team's first official game on July 31 versus the Spurs. The Kings have ground to make up in the playoff race, and Fox is the engine that makes the offense go. As such, he can likely be expected to shoulder a sizable load as per usual.