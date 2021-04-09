Fox produced 23 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 loss to Detroit.

Fox got into foul trouble and didn't do much in the fourth quarter as a result. The Kings have now dropped four straight after signs that they were getting their act together, but the blame shouldn't be directed at Fox. who keeps putting up superlative numbers. Even through this skid, he's averaged 23.3 points, 6-8 assists and 4.8 rebounds.