Fox closed with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, 10 assists and five steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 135-106 victory over the Nuggets.

It's hard to believe that Friday marked Fox's third double-double of the season, as one would expect the dynamic guard to hit the milestone with more frequency. Domantas Sabonis is the primary culprit, as he leads the team with 8.2 assists per game and caps Fox's distribution totals. Fox still leads the team with 26.6 points per game this season, and will continue to be a mist-start in all formats.