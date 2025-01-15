Fox provided 20 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-115 loss to the Bucks.

Fox usually hits the double-double milestone via a high assist total, but Fox achieved the point-rebound double-double for the second time this season during Tuesday's defeat. Although Fox is enjoying some of the best numbers of his eight-year career, he's only recorded six double-doubles, which is surprising considering his voluminous production.