Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Logs poor showing in loss
Fox mustered only eight points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.
Saturday was easily Fox's worst complete game of the season. One can only speculate that Fox's shoulder injury may still be lingering, as his sudden downturn has no other reasonable explanation. He'll try to emerge from this slump against the Magic on Monday.
