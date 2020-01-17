Fox scored 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-9 FT) and added seven rebounds, 12 assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to Dallas.

Fox led the Kings in scoring while also turning in his third consecutive game with at least 10 assists. He has been crashing the boards more of late as well, averaging eight per contest over that three-game span. The Kentucky product will look to stay hot Saturday at Utah.