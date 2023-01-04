Fox finished Tuesday's 117-115 win over the Jazz with 37 points (15-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes.

Fox scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, and his layup with less than a second to go sealed the win for the Kings. Fox found success inside more often than usual, as the standout guard found numerous opportunities to drive to the basket. He'll look to keep the production going against the Hawks Wednesday night.