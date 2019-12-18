Fox was a "full go" during Wednesday's practice but is expected to be a minutes limit for Friday's game against the Pacers and Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Considering Fox just returned from an ankle injury, the Kings will be cautious with him on the upcoming back-to-back. It's not exactly clear what kind of restriction Fox will be on given that he played 30 minutes in his first game back. More information may arrive following Thursday's practice.