Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Minutes limit likely next two games
Fox was a "full go" during Wednesday's practice but is expected to be a minutes limit for Friday's game against the Pacers and Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Considering Fox just returned from an ankle injury, the Kings will be cautious with him on the upcoming back-to-back. It's not exactly clear what kind of restriction Fox will be on given that he played 30 minutes in his first game back. More information may arrive following Thursday's practice.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.