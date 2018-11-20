Fox managed just six points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) but added 13 assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.

Fox equaled a low-water mark in points on a season-worst 10.0 percent shooting, but he helped make for it by setting up his teammates for plenty of scoring opportunities. The second-year guard's sudden offensive downturn was completely unforeseen, considering he'd shot 42.9 percent or better in 12 straight games. Despite the clunker, Fox's season-high assist total was a sign he can keep his head in the game even when things aren't going well in other aspects, certainly an encouraging sign for fantasy owners who've been benefiting from his considerable improvement thus far this season.