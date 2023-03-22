Fox closed with 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and three assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

Fox was stymied by Boston's defense and couldn't find any offensive rhythm. Coming into the contest, the lefty point guard had averaged 25.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over his past seven appearances, so Fox should be a bounce-back candidate for Sacramento's next contest, which arrives Friday against the Suns.