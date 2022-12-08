Fox recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks.

Fox was inefficient from the floor during Wednesday's defeat, as he converted just 31.3 percent of his field-goal attempts against Milwaukee. He was also unable to generate much production in secondary categories, as he matched his second-lowest totals of the season in rebounds and assists. He's been held under 20 points in each of the last five matchups and has averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 29.6 minutes per game during that time.