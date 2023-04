Fox won the Kia NBA 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year award on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Fox was named the inaugural winner of the award after leading the Kings to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, breaking Sacramento's 17-year playoff drought. He led the NBA in "clutch" scoring at 5.0 points per game. He shot 52.9 percent from the field when the scoring margin was within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining.