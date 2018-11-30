Fox netted 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Fox turned in a strong all-around effort in defeat, generating an impressive assist total for the fourth time in the last five games and recording a block for the third consecutive contest as well. Fox has scored in double digits in 11 of 13 November contests, and he continues to demonstrate impressive across-the-board improvement in his second season.