Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Near double-double in loss
Fox netted 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Fox turned in a strong all-around effort in defeat, generating an impressive assist total for the fourth time in the last five games and recording a block for the third consecutive contest as well. Fox has scored in double digits in 11 of 13 November contests, and he continues to demonstrate impressive across-the-board improvement in his second season.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes 13 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in big road win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Mixed bag in Monday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 19 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in losing effort•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Remains productive in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.