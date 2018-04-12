Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Near double-double to wrap up rookie season
Fox pitched in 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in a 96-83 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.
The rookie thus finished his first season in solid fashion, as he generated six straight double-digit scoring efforts to wrap up the campaign. The 20-year-old Fox also improved his work on the glass over the final four games, hauling in between six and nine boards in three of them. Although he unsurprisingly suffered through some stretches of inconsistency, the former Wildcat finished the campaign with 11.6 points (on 41.2 percent shooting), 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 27.8 minutes in 73 games (61 starts).
