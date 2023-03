Fox produced 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over the Nets.

Fox finished second on the team in scoring, rebounds and assists while posting a team-high-tying mark from the free throw line in Thursday's victory. Fox has tallied 15 or more points with at least five rebounds and five assists on 17 occasions this season and for the first time since March 3.