Fox posted 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Jazz.

Fox paced the Kings in both points and assists, and the speedy point guard continues to carry the team offensively. The former Kentucky standout has scored at least 30 points in six of his previous 11 appearances and is the undisputed go-to player on offense for the Kings even when things are going south. He is averaging 28.5 points per game during that aforementioned 11-game stretch.