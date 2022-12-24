Fox produced 26 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-13 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Wizards.

Fox had a strong game offensively for Sacramento, leading the team with 26 points while turning the ball over only once. He chipped in seven boards -- the sixth time he has hit that mark this season -- but fell short of his usual production with just three assists. Fox has been increasing his scoring output of late, averaging 27.2 points on 50 percent shooting over his past five contests.