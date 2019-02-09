Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Nightmarish outing from the field
Fox mustered 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and four steals across 30 minutes in the Kings' 102-96 win over the Heat on Friday.
His non-scoring production helped spruce up his final line, but Fox endured his third sub-30-percent shooting night over the last 11 games. A handful of such clunkers aside, the second-year guard has been vastly improved this season, and his ball-handling, facilitation and defense have all served as strong complements to both his real-world and fantasy output. Fox has now drained less than 40.0 percent of his attempts in three of the first four games of February, however, so an uptick in efficiency would certainly be a welcome sight.
