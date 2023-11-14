Fox (ankle) closed Monday's 132-120 win over Cleveland with 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.

Fox made his return from a five-game absence due to an ankle sprain and immediately delivered a fairly standard stat line while helping to lead Sacramento back into the win column after the team went 2-3 while he was sidelined. The Kings will begin a six-game road schedule Wednesday that includes a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, so Fox could be a candidate to sit out for rest purposes on at least one occasion during that upcoming stretch.