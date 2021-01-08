Coach Luke Walton said Fox (hamstring) did not practice Thursday but the team is "hopeful" he can play Friday against the Raptors, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox had to leave Wednesday's contest in the first quarter due to hamstring tightness, which kept him out of practice. It sounds like he still has a chance to avoid missing any more game action but that will be determined by how he is feeling Friday. If he is forced to miss any time, Tyrese Haliburton and Cory Joseph would step into larger roles.