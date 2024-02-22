Fox (shoulder) isn't listed on the Kings injury report for Thursday's game against San Antonio.
Fox said Tuesday that he had been battling a right shoulder injury recently, however, the injury will not have an impact on his availability for Thursday's game. With Domantas Sabonis (illness) doubtful to face the Spurs, Fox could see a spike in usage if Sabonis sits.
