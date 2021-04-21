Fox (ankle) is not listed on the Kings' injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Timberwolves.

The star guard tweaked his ankle during Tuesday night's loss to Minnesota, but it looks to be nothing serious and all signs are that he'll be available for Wednesday's rematch. The injury limited Fox to just 28 minutes of action Tuesday, during which he scored 14 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and two steals.