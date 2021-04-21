Fox (ankle) is not listed on the Kings' injury report ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Timberwolves.
The star guard tweaked his ankle during Tuesday night's loss to Minnesota, but it looks to be nothing serious and all signs are that he'll be available for Wednesday's rematch. The injury limited Fox to just 28 minutes of action Tuesday, during which he scored 14 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Tweaks ankle in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Quiet night in high-scoring affair•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Posts 33 points, six steals in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Drops 43 points in losing effort•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Nears double-double•