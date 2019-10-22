Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Off injury report
Fox (back) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Suns.
Fox was dealing with some back soreness toward the end of the preseason, but he'll be ready for the opener. In 107 preseason minutes, he racked up 58 points, 24 assists, eight rebounds, eight steals and three blocks.
