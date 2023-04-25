Fox (finger) has been added to the injury report as doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
It was announced earlier in the day that Fox had sustained a fractured index finger on his left hand, so this news was expected. The team will provide additional updates on his status as they become available, per James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento.
