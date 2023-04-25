Fox (finger) is questionable for Game 5 versus the Warriors on Wednesday.
Fox has said that he'll be playing Wednesday, but the Kings are listing him as questionable with a left index finger fracture for the pivotal Game 5. While he is expected to be upgraded to available, it is unclear if he will play under any limitations.
