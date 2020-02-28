Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Officially questionable Friday
Fox (abdomen) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Abdominal tightness prevented Fox from playing Thursday against the Thunder, but he may be able to make a return Friday. More information may arrive closer to tipoff. Cory Joseph would presumably start again if Fox is ruled out.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...