Fox (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
As expected, Fox has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Keon Ellis should move into the starting lineup, while Malik Monk handles increased usage. Rookie Devin Carter, who recently made his NBA debut, could also be a larger factor in the rotation against Golden State. Fox's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Miami.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Extremely efficient Wednesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hits for 33 points in win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Complete performance in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hits for 26 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Drops game-high 23 in loss•