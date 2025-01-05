Fox (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Fox has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Keon Ellis should move into the starting lineup, while Malik Monk handles increased usage. Rookie Devin Carter, who recently made his NBA debut, could also be a larger factor in the rotation against Golden State. Fox's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Miami.